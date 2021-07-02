Popular Nigerian artiste, Ladipoe, has shared his excitement over a meeting with one of Ghana’s refined rappers, Sarkodie.

Ladipoe, who is in Ghana for media rounds, was humbled to have met Sarkodie in Accra.

In a video an excited Ladipoe shared, Sarkodie, who was dressed like the corporate man he is, could be seen complimenting the former for his craft.

Sarkodie flattered Ladipoe for composing what he said is a “serious and one of the biggest songs in Africa.”

“I thought real recognise real was just a line from a song until my conversation with Sarkodie. There were many gems shared. What a moment,” Ladipoe remarked.

The meeting has been described as historic in rap music as Sarkodie is known for executive reach-outs rather than one-on-ones.

Watch video below: