Popular Kumawood actress, Gloria Opambour Ama Agyemang, has addressed some past rumors that she engages in black magic and other forms of sorcery to fortify herself to sustain her marriage.

The actress, who has been married for over a decade and is domiciled in the United Kingdom, described such allegations as obnoxious and an assassination of her character.

Speaking to host Emelia Brobbey on Saturday’s edition of Adom TV‘s Okukuseku, Gloria revealed she is her husband’s peace, the reason he constantly shows her love.

She added that she hails from Atwima Techiman and was bred in a typical conservative home at Bantama where women are taught how to appease and satisfy their husbands, hence it is no news she is excelling in her marital responsibilities.

Opening up on the entire allegation, Gloria revealed the rumour was started from a close friend turned sister she invited into her matrimonial home.

According to her, the accuser made the allegations in front of her husband and his friends as well as other persons she was babysitting for.

“She told the people I was babysitting for that I am a witch and I have held my husband spell bound by putting ‘juju’ in his food. She even went as far as saying I wear black waist beads and her pastor said nemesis will catch up with me and I will run mad soon.

“I did not know she had said all that to the people before they came to my house so I just offered them my bedroom to change their clothes and told them to feel at home. While everyone was changing, she[accuser] moved straight to my kitchen to eat my food. She was comfortable eating the food of someone she just called a witch,” she said.

Gloria, who was unaware of the entire allegation, said she continued harboring the ‘traitor’ in her home until the news came to light.

She said it took a misunderstanding between her other friends for her to know the slanderous comments her friend turned sister was spreading.

The actress is thankful God vindicated her, but she has learnt her bitter lesson not to be too trusting and always be wary of her associates.

