Nigerian gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo, has apologised to his wife, family, friends, and humanity for his recent act of infidelity.

The singer took to his verified Instagram page and Instagram story to tender the apology to his wife after being disloyal to her after 10 years of marriage.

He confessed that he was intimately involved with a lady during his most recent trip to the United States of America.

But after thorough meditation and realising the pain he had caused his wife, he has decided to confess and seek forgiveness.

Based on his sin, he has also suspended himself from the ministry indefinitely.

He wrote:

I need to bring a very unfortunate incident to your attention as I am not proud of it but know that this is the right thing to do, he began.

On my recent trip to the USA (late 2021), I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel.

I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family and I.

As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking for His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

To my wife, Ozioma. I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

Your forgiveness of my moral failure and poor judgment is important to me. I pray I will eventually be able to build back the trust and confidence every single day for the rest of my life.

I want to take this moment and apologise to all Fathers and Mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel for my behavior and moral failure. I won’t be here if not for your investment and belief in what God has called me to do. I sincerely apologise for this embarrassing situation.

To all that have been a part of my ministry, followed my ministry or know me personally, I am truly sorry for disappointing you.

I regret any pain or disappointment that this news of my moral failure and poor judgement may cause you and I am truly sorry for disappointing you. I humbly ask that you continue to pray for me.

Okposo got married to Ozioma in July 2010.