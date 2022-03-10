Husband of famed dancer, Korra Obidi, has announced his plans for divorce days after she welcomed their second child.

Dr Justin Dean made the announcement on his social media platform while indicating that he can no longer continue living with the treatment he receives from Korra.

“Korra Obidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over! I won’t be treated this way longer. I did my absolute best to make it work,” he said.

Despite not letting his 160k followers in on the exact problem, Dr Dean said he tried to make their four-year-old marriage work, but failed.

“I didn’t want this, I did my best. My heart broken. I supported her, I loved her. I don’t deserve the way I was treated.”

While some have attributed the issue to post partum depression which they say will make him recall his decision later, Jean indicated the divorce is real and happening .

The announcement has come as a shock to many as the couple seemed happy in visuals they posted on a daily basis.

The couple had been in a lovey dovey mode just a day prior, while joining to care for their newborn son.

Dr Dean, with the help of midwives, aided his wife to give birth to their baby; an incident that was captured on tape.

He has also featured in all the videos the dancer has posted on her social media platforms.

Based on these, netizens have urged the celebrity couple to give their marriage another try.