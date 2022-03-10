SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round of 16 action from the UEFA Europa League, with matches scheduled for Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 March 2022.

The round of 16 opens on Wednesday evening with two matches, as Porto welcome Olympique Lyon to Portugal and Eintracht Frankfurt head to Spain to face hosts Real Betis. Los Verdiblancos are performing a balancing act between La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League, but manager Manuel Pellegrini is enjoying that particular challenge.

“The only way to face three competitions is to think that the game that’s coming next is the most important,” said the Chilean tactician. “It’s important to retain our place in La Liga and perform in the other competitions too. That’s positive pressure, the pressure of a big team. The most important game is the next one. No competition is more important than the other.”

Thursday features two early kick-offs as RB Leipzig take on Spartak Moscow and West Ham United travel to face Sevilla – with the latter clash exciting Hammers star Declan Rice: “Sevilla […] they’re a massive club, it’s going to be a tough tie but if we want to compete with the best and test ourselves against the best then we’ve got beat the best. We’re all excited, all the lads and the manager and of course, the fans are looking forward to it.”

Thursday’s late games are headlined by Barcelona tackling Galatasaray in a meeting of two of Europe’s biggest names. Barca manager Xavi Hernandez oversaw his team’s emphatic defeat of Napoli in the next round and will be hoping for more excellence against Gala.

“Perhaps this was the most complete performance of our season,” said Xavi of their 4-2 win in Italy. “We wanted to dominate and we did. I’m happy about the effort we put in and with the football we played. The result is fair. I am very happy for the players and this is the way forward. We are on the right road.”

The fixture also includes Atalanta hosting Bayer Leverkusen, Scotland’s Rangers looking to continue their fairy-tale run when they welcome Red Star Belgrade, and Monaco heading to Portugal to face Sporting Braga.

UEFA Europa League broadcast details, 9-10 March 2022

All times CAT

Thursday 10 March