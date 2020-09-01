Popular Hollywood actress, Niecy Nash, has shocked many after she married her best friend and singer Jessica Betts six-months after divorcing her husband of eight years, Jay Tucker.

Recall that the actress was previously married to minister Don Dash, with whom she shares three children, daughters Dia and Donielle, and son Dominic.

The 50-year-old script interpreter cum comedienne, left her fans shocked on Monday, August 31 ad revealed she got married to her longtime friend by sharing a lovely photo of herself in a strapless white gown while posing with her singer wife who rocked a shirt and tie with vest and slacks during the ceremony.

“Mr Carol Denise Betts,” the comedienne wrote in her caption, taking her wife’s last name.

The pair have been friends for a long time and Jessica even sang at Niecy’s previous wedding to Jay Tucker in 2011.

