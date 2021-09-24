Nollywood star, Blessing Nkechi, has lost her mother, Gloria Obasi Sunday.

With the cause of death not immediately known, the news of Madam Sunday broke out on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

This was in an Instagram post by her husband, Opeyemi Falegan.

He wrote: Rest in peace Mrs Gloria Obasi Sunday (Mummy Nkechi) May her gentle soul rest in peace. Really disheartening.

ALSO READ:

Following his announcement, followers have taken to his comment section to commiserate with the family amid heartfelt tributes in her honour.

Read the post below: