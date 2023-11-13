Popay (www.Popay.com), a leading Pan-African payroll solution provider, has been recognized as a Global Aspirant in the Everest Peak Group Matrix Assessment Report 2023 for Multi-Country Payroll Solutions. The report assesses the capabilities and performance of payroll solution providers on a global scale and positions them as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants based on their performance.

Popay’s placement as a Global Aspirant reaffirms its position as a key player in the multi-country payroll space, demonstrating its dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer-centric services. Popay offers a comprehensive single-platform solution for payroll and HR needs across Africa, making it a preferred choice for businesses looking to streamline their operations and ensure compliance with local regulations.

Popay’s complete HR Suite, integrated seamlessly with its payroll platform, empowers organizations with tools for talent acquisition, employee management, planning&analytics, and enables businesses to optimize their workforce and drive growth while ensuring compliance with the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Global Aspirant on the Everest Peak Group Matrix Assessment Report 2023. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier payroll and HR solutions to our valued clients across Africa and the world,” said Pierre Lamboray, Managing Director at Popay Africa.

Popay continues to invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements in payroll and HR services. With a strong emphasis on data security, scalability, and user-friendly interfaces, Popay is committed to delivering solutions that empower organizations to thrive in a rapidly changing business environment.

Popay’s recognition as a Global Aspirant in the Everest Peak Group Matrix Assessment Report 2023 highlights its commitment to delivering cutting-edge payroll and HR solutions across the African continent and beyond. As Popay expands its reach, the company remains dedicated to its mission of simplifying payroll and HR processes and fostering business growth.

For more information about Popay’s multi-country payroll and complete HR Suite, please visit www.Popay.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Popay.