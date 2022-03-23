South Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken position on ruling governments (Politicians) that discontinue projects of their predecessors.

Speaking to Emefa Ampaw on Prime morning, Mr. Ablakwa said leaders who engage in the act of abandoning existing government projects should be shunned.

“My position on what has clearly become a canker is that politicians who do that [discontinue projects of their predecessors] should be shunned.”

He disclosed there are no sanctions to governing leaders who abandoned government projects by their predecessors, hence provisions must be made with sanctions to culprits at all levels.

“Even though in the constitution successive governments are enjoined to continue projects of their predecessors, it doesn’t appear that there is any sanction for governments that come and do not really comply with that.

“I think the time has come for us to put in place our legal regime more stringent provisions and should come with sanctions at all levels,” he continued.

He noted that political leaders portray their selfishness with an agenda of legacy creation, however, overlooking the importance of the betterment of the living conditions of the good people of Ghanaians.

“How do you explain? DCE comes to power and he wants to have his own projects, he wants to start afresh when you can use about half of the money to complete the existing project, existing school for example. So, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a shared credit,” he stated.

“You have Ministers of State who come and they want to have their own footprint, their own legacy. So, they will not continue the existing projects,” he revealed.

He argued that the pettiness of political leaders has led to the retardation of the Ghanaian economy.

“There is no commitment. If those E-blocks had been completed we wouldn’t have had double-track on our heads. Double-track is a clear result of lack of planning and lack of provision of infrastructure,” he cited.

He urged leaders from both the ruling and the opposition groups to desist from the acts of abandoning government projects.