Former Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining, Charles Bissue, has said the only area politicians work in unity is illegal mining known in local parlance as ‘galamsey’.

He said members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) look out for each other in the illegal trade.

Mr Bissue disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

He cited how during his tenure as Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining, an NPP man called pleading for an NDC man whose excavator had been seized to buttress his point.

After investigations, Mr. Bissue said it emerged that, the NDC man was fronting for Chinese illegal miners.

Based on this background, he said the fight has become extremely difficult because the politicians have taken center stage.

This notwithstanding, Mr. Bissue said all hope is not lost since government can use technology to fight the galamsey.

The presidential staffer also suggested the re-introduction of the drones at galamsey sites to enable the security arrest the culprits.

Mr Bissue said the use of technology is tried and tested and it will help the Akufo-Addo government win the fight against illegal mining.