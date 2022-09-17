Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he is committed and focused on helping President Akufo-Addo succeed and deliver on his mandate.



According to him, there isn’t time to discuss the future at the moment as that will depend on the outcome of the present.



Dr Bawumia who attended Kenya’s new President, William Ruto’s inauguration made this known on Kenya Television Network (KTN) when asked if he would like to succeed his boss in the election 2024 as some Ghanaians believe he is the surest bet.



“I think right now, I am just focussed on helping my boss, President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his vision and deliver on his agenda. We don’t really have too much time to think about 2024 right now. I think that if you get to 2024 and you don’t have a record, you have nothing,” he indicated.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing to elect its next presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.



Amongst the persons tipped for the position are Dr Bawumia, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and the former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



With Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen as the two leading candidates, Akufo-Addo has assured the rank and file of the party that he will not support any candidate in the NPP’s flagbearership race expected to be held in 2023.



According to him, his aim for the party is to support whoever emerges the winner and win the 2024 election for the NPP.

Video attached above: