The recent primaries of Ghana’s major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have stirred discussions about the strengths and electability of their respective presidential candidates.

Notably, John Dramani Mahama secured over 98% of the votes in his party’s primary, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia obtained just above 60% in his party’s primary.

However, this contrast does not necessarily indicate that one candidate is stronger or weaker than the other.

This is the view of Political Science lecturer Bernard Tutu-Boahen from the University of Education in Winneba, who said election results do not always reflect a candidate’s overall strength or potential.

Drawing parallels, he pointed out that, some highly educated individuals, even with first-class degrees, may struggle to secure employment, while others with lower qualifications land lucrative job opportunities.

The comparison is to highlight that political primaries may not provide the full picture of a candidate’s chances in a general election.

In light of the recent election, Mr Tutu-Boahen is certain both candidates have full standing to grasp power come 2024 and all it is takes is commitment from the candidates, the party and the grassroots.