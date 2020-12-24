A planned peace march by some nine political parties who contested in the 2020 general election has been called off.

The march, scheduled for Thursday, December 24, 2020, was to drive home their displeasure over what they say is the posture of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the outcome of the results.

Organisers of the walk, addressing participants, stated the police stopped the march following a High Court’s directive on protests in Accra.

A call extended to party supporters and all well-meaning Ghanaians saw many throng the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle which was the converging venue.

They were clad in red and black attires and wielded placards with various inscriptions.

Though their energy levels were shot down, some patrons, who were at the Obra Spot, in an interview, urged the opposition NDC to comply with the directive for peace to prevail in the country.

The nine parties were the Convention People’s Party, Liberal Party of Ghana, All People’s Congress, Ghana Union Movement, Kwame Asiedu Walker and Jacob Osei Yeboah (Independent).



READ ON:

Others were Ghana Freedom Party, People’s National Convention, Great Consolidated Popular Party, National Democratic Party and Progressive People’s Party.