Chief Inspector James Issaka Aromah, a policeman who died in a motor accident while responding to a robbery incident, has been buried.

The solemn ceremony took place on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The incident occurred on October 21, 2021, on the Tamale-Walewale highway.

He was deployed as the leader of an anti-robbery taskforce to counter robbery activities and ensure the safety of commuters on the highway.

Affectionately referred to as Chief Aroma, he was enlisted into the Ghana Police Service on 4th July 1995.

He was so passionate about his work and performed all assigned tasks with so much dedication and a high sense of duty.

