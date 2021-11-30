National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has charged the Majority in Parliament to quit championing the cause of the party and seek the interest of the state.

According to him, their quest to approve the 2022 Budget which does not resonate with Ghanaians will spell doom for them.

The Minority has listed five conditions under which it will approve the 2022 Budget presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The NDC Memers of Parliament, who rejected the budget among others, called for the suspension of the proposed 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) as condition to approve the government’s financial estimates for 2022.

The Majority, however, has the opportunity to reach a consensus with the Minority as they seek to approve the budget on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

But, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Addo said the 2022 Budget in its current state will never be approved by the Minority.

He described as unfortunate the Majority’s decision to subject the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to public ridicule after the budget was rejected.

“They erred in walking out of their own budget; they can’t blame the Speaker. What they need is cool heads and come to a consensus with the Minority,” the NDC youth leader stated.

He urged the Majority to accord mutual respect to their colleagues and work in the interest of Ghana.