General Corporal Isaac Opoku Asumam has become the second officer to benefit from the GH₵ 6.1 Million Police Emergency Medical Intervention Fund (PEMIF) after being flown to New Delhi, India for medical attention.

The Corporal was knocked down by a taxi driver on April 26, 2021, while on an anti-robbery duty within the Accra Metropolis.

He was taken to the Police Hospital and was admitted for treatment.

During the course of the treatment, his left leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury.

He was therefore flown to New Delhi, India on May 22, 2022, accompanied by an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Police Hospital, to fix a new prosthesis leg.

The Corporal returned to Ghana on June 15, 2022, after a successful surgery.

The PEMIF is an initiative of the Police Administration that was approved and launched in January 2022, by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It is aimed at providing full funding for the medical care of Police officers who sustain injuries in the line of duty.

Corporal Asuman’s support comes after Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako, who was the first beneficiary, had undergone a similar treatment in Germany.

Meanwhile, the Police Administration will continue to prioritise the health and well-being of personnel of the Service through the Emergency Medical Intervention Fund whenever the need arises.