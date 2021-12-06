The Ghana Police Service has resolved to no longer show or display faces of suspects who are yet to be convicted.

It said the faces and identities of suspects shall be fully displayed only when the suspects are properly convicted before a competent court of law.

However, the police said suspects who are declared wanted by the courts with a warrant of arrest for various offences, shall, where necessary, have their faces and other physical attributes published for purposes of identification, arrest and prosecution.

In a statement, the Police Service said the decision is to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism in all policing endeavours.

Below is the full statement: