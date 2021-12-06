The Coalition of Commercial Transport Owners has stayed true to its words and withdrawn its services until government scraps some taxes on fuel to enable reduction at the pumps.

This has left many Ghanaians who require public transit to commute to their various work places and schools stranded, with no feasible alternative.

The Coalition earlier threatened to embark on an indefinite strike action on Monday, December 6, till government scraps off taxes like the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy, Special Petroleum Tax, the Energy Recovery Debt Levy and the Sanitation levy.

Drivers at Ablekuma, clad in red armbands, have hit the streets to register their displeasure with the government.

Some of the passengers, who spoke on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said they have resorted to walking to work.

Some commuters, after several failed attempts to secure a public transport, say they are left with no other alternative than to stay off work for today.

This, they explained, is because no commercial vehicle is allowed to work at Ashaiman.

Drivers, who dare defy the directive issued by the Coalition, are compelled to alight their passengers or risk having their vehicles immobilised.