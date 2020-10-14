The Accra Regional Police Command has warned the general public of a new trend of fraud activity emanating in public health facilities in Accra.

According to the police, fraudsters are posing as health practitioners working particularly at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital or persons going to seek medical treatment at the facility.

In a statement issued by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge of the Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Command, recent reports indicate the criminals dishonestly advertise vehicles for sale via the internet and lure interested buyers across the country to dupe them.

“As a way to win confidence and divert attention of prospective buyers, these swindlers mostly pose as health practitioners working from the facility or persons going to seek medical treatment. At the facility, transactions are concluded and victims are swindled under the pretext of selling vehicles to them,” the statement explained.

The Police are, thus, advising the general public to be wary of the crime trend and exercise restraint in all transactions linked to public health facilities and its staff across the country.

