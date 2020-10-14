A 20-year-old man, Idrisa Alhaji, is in the grips of Mafe Kumase Police for brutally murdering a 54-year-old woman in her room.

According to the victim’s relative, Anthony Agbledzo, at about 2:00 am Wednesday morning, they were alarmed when they saw lots of blood gushing out from her locked room.

Without access to her room and fear of the unknown, they called on the police and one G/Sgt Nicholas Adonakyor was quickly dispatched to the scene.

The Police officer forced the victim’s window open and arrested the suspect who was still at the crime scene with a long cutlass dripping with blood.

After his arrest, they found the female adult, identified as Patience Amu, in a supine position, with bedsheets soaked with blood.

Immediately, the police and family noticed multiple wounds on her face, neck, chest, breast and an almost severed hand.

The deceased was taken from the room and deposited at the Adidome Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Suspect Alhaji has also been detained to assist investigations.

