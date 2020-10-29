The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency is accusing the Ajumako Police and the Central Regional Police Command of turning a deaf ear to complaints about brutalities being meted to them by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They say if the trend continues, they would have no other alternative than to retaliate to save the lives of their party members.

At a news conference at Ajumako, Constituency Communications Officer of the NDC, Galahad Alex Andoh chronicled the series of attacks they say the NPP had visited on the NDC supporters.

”We wish to give you vivid accounts of some of these violent attacks they (the NPP) have initiated and unleashed on the innocent members of our party while the biased Central regional police and the Divisional Police command appear unconcerned even when the attacks are reported timely to them with evidence,” he averred.

He said, two of their constituency executives were recently arrested at Enyan Maim for no offence.

Kwame Benson and Abdul, he said, were arrested to cause fear and panic in the constituency and to also continue to paint their Member of Parliament black in the public space.

“The laughable part of the arrest of these kingpins of our party is that they were arrested and detained at a police station in Gyendu at Mfantseman which does not have any jurisdiction over matters that take place in Ajumako Enyan Essiam District,” he said.

Another incident, he recounted, happened about three weeks ago.

He said with no provocation whatsoever, one of their supporters and an active executive of their party, Sadat Buabeng, popularly known as Afko, was beaten by a group of NPP supporters at Essiam.

“The NPP is determined to cause mayhem in the constituency now and on the election day just to get the chance to steal the election but we will resist it with our blood,” he stated.