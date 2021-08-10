The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC), Regional Police Command and the Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service have called for the strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols in the region including the wearing of nose mask.

This is pursuant to President Nana’s Akufo-Addo’s update number 26 on the need for adherence to Covid-19 Safety Protocols amid the increasing number of cases in the Greater Accra Region.

A press release, signed by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, directed, “all Security Councils in the various Assemblies should embark on routine checks at public places i.e. schools, lorry stations, markets, especially in trotro’s to ensure that there is strict compliance.”

Mr Quartey further indicated that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA’s) should ensure that anyone who goes contrary to the Covid-19 protocols is “arrested, fined or prosecuted according to the law, to serve as deterrent to others.”

He also tasked the MMDAs to collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus to ensure that funerals organised in the region do not exceed two hours.

“All Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies should, with immediate effect, reactivate their District Public Health Emergency Management Committees in the fight against the pandemic,” the release added.

It assured that “the Regional Coordinating Council would continue to play its supervisory role with random spot checks.”

The Regional Minister also appealed to revered traditional, political, religious and opinion leaders to be at the forefront of this drive and campaign in order to curtail this steep increase of Covid-19 cases in the region.

Below is the full statement: