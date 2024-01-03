Police in Morocco have seized 1.488 tonnes (3,280lb) of cocaine in a joint operation with Spanish security forces.

The cocaine was found concealed in banana boxes inside a shipping container that was aboard a vessel originating from South America and headed to Turkey.

The seizure was made on Tuesday at the Tanger Med port in northern Morocco.

Moroccan authorities say they suspect the cocaine was being smuggled as part of an international drug smuggling operation but are still conducting investigations.

The bust comes just a day after authorities seized nearly 363kg of cocaine from a truck attempting to enter Morocco through the border with Mauritania.

The northern African country has been identified as a key route for smuggling drugs from South America to Europe.