Chief Barima (Dr) Kwabena Awuah Parker I of Sokode Dwaso has taken a proactive approach to address the employment challenges faced by his people by initiating the establishment of a rubber factory.

The chief, alongside various dignitaries, including fellow chiefs and government officials, recently conducted a sod-cutting ceremony to mark the beginning of this impactful project, expected to provide jobs for over 200 individuals.

In an interview with adomonline.com following the ceremony, Chief Barima (Dr) Parker elaborated on his decision to prioritize employment issues amidst other challenges.

He emphasized the importance of empowering the community, stating, “My decision to tackle employment is based on broad consultations and personal observation, which have all led to the conclusion that there are many young people who have completed school and are walking around doing nothing.”

Highlighting the potential impact of the rubber factory, Chief Barima (Dr) Parker shared, “This factory, when it becomes operational, can employ 260 people.”

Commending Chief Barima (Dr) Parker for his commitment, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Abuakwa North, Alhaj Babs Bodinga, expressed appreciation for the chief’s personal investment in the welfare of his people.

He cautioned against negative behaviours such as theft of materials and laziness once the factory is operational, pledging to address such issues personally.

The MCE assured that he would provide the necessary support when needed.

The Nkosuohene of Sokode Dwaso described the establishment of the factory as a blessing and pledged full support from the senior citizens of the community.

Encouraging the youth to seize the opportunity, he emphasized the significance of not taking the chance for granted and urged them to use it to improve their prospects.

A member of the Senior Citizens Association, Mr Paa Wills also expressed gratitude for the factory initiative as he asked for other prominent sons of the area to emulate Barima (Dr) Parker.