Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in a bus for 10 minutes.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who they say may have information which could help their inquiry into the attack, which took place on September 16.

Avon and Somerset Police are hunting for an offender following the attack in Bristol city centre, on the number 76 bus at 4’45pm.

The victim was touched inappropriately for around 10 minutes by a man who sat behind her, until she got off the bus.

The CCTV image shows a man wearing a white t-shirt and green jacket, with a black mask on.

Police have urged anyone who recognises the man to call them on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 522121636.

A full police statement on their website said: “We’re releasing a CCTV image of man as part of our investigation into the sexual assault of a woman on a Bristol bus.

“Officers would like to talk to the man as they believe he may have information which could help their inquiry.

“The incident happened on the No. 76 service travelling from Bristol centre along Gloucester Road at around 4.45pm on Thursday, 16 September.

“The victim was touched inappropriately for approximately 10 minutes by a man sitting behind her until he got off the bus at Churchway Avenue.”