Former Asante Kotoko player, Mark Adu Amofah, has been enlisted in the United States Army after hanging up his football boots.

The 34-year-old, who relocated to the United States after ending his football career, took on the new challenge in the United States as a military officer.

He played for the Porcupine Warriors in the mid-2000s and was a regular during his time with the Kumasi-based club where he scored 21 goals in 29 appearances.

He also represented Ghana at the U-20 level.

He also played for South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic.

He later travelled to European soil precisely Denmark and Israel and played for Sinderskye and Beitar Ramla respectively.

He finally called it quit after his stay with Bharani side Sitra FC in 2014.

He played for a brief period for Ghana Premier League side, Liberty Professionals.