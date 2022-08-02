The Police Service has dismissed reports suggesting that officers at the Krofrom station in the Ashanti region were locked out by the landlord of the building.

According to the service, the police station has been relocated to another building due to the nature of the previous structure.

It has therefore in a Facebook post urged all to disregard the reports, stating it is false.

The service has further called for citizens to continue to support the police as they protect lives and properties and maintain law and order.

