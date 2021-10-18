The Nima Divisional Police Command has commenced a probe into circumstances that led to the death of two toddlers at a mechanic shop at Alajo in Accra.

The bodies were found on Friday, October 15, 2021, in the back seat of a broken-down Mercedes Benz saloon car, parked at the mechanic shop.

A statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, said the bodies were conveyed to the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

This, according to the statement, was after crime scene experts had examined the scene.

The statement also advised parents and guardians to prioritise the safety of their children and always keep an eye on them whenever they went out to play.

“They must also ensure that children and suspicious people found loitering around their premises were reported to the police for immediate action,” the statement urged in part.

It further entreated automobile mechanics to enclose their shops to control access by unauthorised persons, including children.

