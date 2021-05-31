The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into an alleged attack on the life of the Greater Accra Regional Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According reports, the alleged attack on Grace Acheampong is said to have occurred on Sunday at about 6:30 pm.

The police, however, say they have visited the scenes and invited the Crime Scene Management Team of the National Criminal Investigations Department to assist in processing, reconstruction, and analysis.

In a statement signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit at the service, DSP Afia Tenge, the police also indicated that Madam Acheampong has been given 24 hours security to ensure her safety.

It, however, entreated the general public to volunteer credible information, particularly on suspicious movements and characters in two separate shooting incidents within and around the Roman Ridge neighbourhood on the said date and time to the Nima Police Division.

Below is the full statement: