A 75-year-old farmer has allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at Anamenanpa near Dago in the Akwapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested that the suspect, identified as Opanyin Kwame Otopa, committed the act in his farm.

This was after he invited the victim and two young men to assist him on his farm.

Opanin Otopa, upon reaching the farm, reportedly sent the two young men to get food from town, leaving the girl behind.

After their departure, he is said to have wrapped the victim’s mouth with a piece of cloth and had multiple sex with her.

Opanin Otopa, after committing the act, assisted her home but threatened to kill her should she tell anyone about what happened in the bush.

An aunty of the victim, Afia Adiza, who narrated the incident in an interview with Adom News, said she returned home and complained of severe pains.

ALSO READ:

According to her, she used hot water on the victim to help subdue the pain and took her to the hospital when the condition persisted.

It was the hospital medical examination that confirmed the girl had been defiled.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently at the Nsawam Police station to assist with investigations.