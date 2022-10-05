The police have launched a search for a male adult who vented his anger on an infant and mercilessly beat him with a coconut stalk.

This was after a viral video exposed the dastardly act of the man whose identity and location are not immediately known.

In the video which has attracted massive criticism for the man, the helpless baby, who appeared to be suffocating, screamed out loud as the adamant man continued with his beating.

A faceless person, believed to have recorded the video, was heard asking the man to stop as he will hurt the child but the plea fell on deaf ears.

In a statement, the Police said efforts were underway to track the person involved arrested and the child rescued.

The statement added in view of the urgency associated with the matter, a reward of GHC2,000 has been set aside for anyone who is able to provide credible information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit.

“Anyone with such information should contact the police on 0243809991,” the statement appealed.