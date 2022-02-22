The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a three-member armed robbery gang, who allegedly attacked and robbed passengers on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Police sources indicate these passengers were onboard a KIA Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5795-15.

They were said to have been attacked at the Oda River bridge near Anwiankwanta on the Kumasi-Obuasi highway, at about 3:45 am.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Regional Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Godwin Ahianyo.

“Both uniform and plain-clothed officers have been deployed to the area to gather all the necessary leads that will help get the perpetrators arrested,” portions of the statement read.

It has, therefore, urged the public to assist the police with relevant information that will help in fishing out the criminals.

Meanwhile, the command has assured it has intensified patrols in the area and beyond to curb such robberies.

