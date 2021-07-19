The Ghana Police Service has finally cleared campaigners of the #FixTheConutry movement to go ahead with their protest on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

It follows a successful meeting held on Monday, July 19, 2021, between the police administration and the convenors.

“The police are poised to provide the necessary security for the safety of the planned procession of members of the #FixTheCountry movement on Wednesday 4th August 2021,” the police said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Among the issues discussed were the route for the demonstration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The police and convenors will continue to deliberate,” the statement added.

Below is the post on Facebook;