The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Seme Police Division in Lagos State, Nigeria, SP Mojeed Salami, slumped and died in his office on Tuesday, January 10.

Police sources say the deceased had complained of headache on the said day and had visited the hospital.

He returned but was still feeling unwell. He asked his orderly to tell the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) to come to his office, as he wanted to leave, but not without handing over official proceedings to the DCO.

It was reported that the orderly returned to meet the deceased on the floor gasping for breath. He was rushed to the Badagry General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The deceased SP Mojeed Salami.

Confirming the passing, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said,

“He died on Tuesday. It was shocking to everybody because there was nothing serious about his health. They said he just complained about a minor headache, went to the hospital, came back, commenced work and died shortly afterward.”