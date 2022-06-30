A Police Officer, identified as General Sergeant Mark Kakah, who allegedly collected ₵361,300 under the pretext of enlisting a lady and 42 others into the Ghana Police Service but failed, has been granted bail.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court for the second time, General Sergeant Kakah was admitted to bail in the sum of ₵300,000 with two sureties one to be justified.

The substantive judge, Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh, has adjourned the matter to July 27, 2022, for Case Management Conference.

It has further ordered the prosecution to file disclosures.

Charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretenses, he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Fuseini Yakubu, said the complainant, Gifty Addobea, was a trader residing at Tuobodom while Pius Kwasi Kwakye was a planner, residing at Techiman.

Mr Kakah is stationed at Anyinam.

The prosecution said in June 2021 Mr Kakah introduced himself as a Police Officer who had protocol slots to enlist persons into the Ghana Police at a fee ranging from ₵8,000 and ₵10,000.

According to the prosecutor, the complainant expressed interest in the protocol recruitment and organised 41 others, family and friends, who gave her ₵350,000 to be given to Mr Kakah.

He said the money was transferred to Mr Kakah’s mobile money account.

The prosecution said during the same time, through the same modus operandi, Mr Kakah collected ₵11,300 from Kwakye under the pretext of enlisting him into the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecutor said Mr Kakah, however, failed to deliver as promised and went into hiding.

It said on May 26, 2022, Mr Kakah was nabbed when he attempted to collect money from another victim.

The prosecution said Mr Kakah in his investigation caution statement admitted the offence and stated that one Macho had collected ₵230,000 out of the whole amount.