Police investigate shooting at Wa

The Ghana Police Service has served notice that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the shooting incident that claimed the life of a lecturer at Wa in the Upper West Region.

In a press release, the police noted that a full-scale thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident.

Aside from the investigation, police patrols have intensified in the area to ward off any criminally-minded elements.

“In line with best practices and Police standards and ethics, the IGP has spoken to the bereaved family and commiserated with them in this trying moment. Anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to the law,” the Police stated.

This comes after an alleged scuffle over a parcel of family land on Thursday, March 17, led to the death of a 64-year-old retired lecturer of the Dr Hilla Limann Technical University, Stephen Mani.

Mr Mani was hit by a stray bullet fired during the scuffle.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Wa Municipal Hospital after the shooting incident which took place a few metres away from the Wa SSNIT Flat.

The deceased, while on retirement, operated a drinking bar about 400 metres away from the scene of the incident.

Four other persons who were not part of the dispute were also hit by some bullets and are said to be in critical condition at the same facility.

According to reports, the five victims had no connection with the alleged family land dispute.

The police have promised to bring every culprit involved in the incident to justice.