A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has raised concerns about the low publicity of the austerity measures the government had embarked upon so far, amid the current economic challenges.

Tweeting on Saturday, Mr Otchere-Darko noted the calls from sections of the public, regarding the need for government to adjust its expenditure, in order to address the country’s economic woes.

According to him, such measures have already been implemented, therefore, there’s the need for the government’s Public Relations machinery to work harder in bringing these interventions to the limelight.

“I am reading good suggestions on how to deal with the fiscal difficulties, like cutting down on govt expenditure. But, already spending is down by more than 20% and MDAs are feeling the pinch. The Presidency alone has cut expenditure down by over 30%. Govt must up its PR game!”, he tweeted.

