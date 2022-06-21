In line with the proactive prevention policing strategy of the Ghana Police Service, all Regional, Divisional and District Police Commanders embarked on intensive community engagement across the country on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The community engagement is aimed at taking policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, building closer relationships between the police and the public while gathering intelligence.

The exercise is to also enhance security awareness among the public as well as identify policing needs peculiar to the respective communities.

During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering with the police and being each other’s keeper.

The police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the “When you see something say something” terrorism threat awareness campaign.

Members of the communities visited were given the opportunity to ask questions bothering on policing and other security issues. On their part, residents of the communities asked for more such interactions with the Police.

We wish to assure the public that your concerns raised are noted and the information gathered during the engagements is going to shape policing activities and operations to enable us serve you better.

We will continue to count on your support as we work to ensure the safety and security of all persons in the country.