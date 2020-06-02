United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the military unless states halt violent protests.

President Trump said he would mobilise the military to end “lawlessness” and blamed anarchists for fomenting unrest during demonstrations against police violence.

Wielding extraordinary federal authority, President Trump threatened the nation’s governors on Monday that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have rolled the nation over the past week.

His announcement came as police under federal command forced back peaceful demonstrators with tear gas so he could walk to a nearby church and pose with a Bible.