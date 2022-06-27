The Police are seeking a court ruling on the time and location of an intended protest by a group, Arise Ghana.

This, the Service said has become necessary “due to the lack of agreement between the Police and the organisers on the time for the demonstration and location for their planned picketing.”

The Court is expected to hear the case on June 27. The Police in a statement on Sunday said it informed Arise Ghana on June 22 of its intention to proceed to court on the time and location of their demonstration.

Arise Ghana had earlier informed the Police of its intention to demonstrate and picket in front of the Jubilee House on the night of June 28 and 29.

The purpose of the protest is to demonstrate against worsening economic conditions in the country.

The Police subsequently invited the group to a meeting to discuss the time and location of the planned demonstration.

At the meeting, the Police urged the Group to conclude its protest by nightfall to ensure the safety of the demonstrators.

But the Group on June 22 responded to the Police that “they are unable to change the time of the demonstration.”

This compelled the Police to head to court for a resolution on the matter.

“The police have had no option but to submit the process to the court for a determination,” the Police statement read.

The Service assured the organisers of the protest and Ghanaians of its readiness to “provide security for demonstration once the matters are determined by the court.”

