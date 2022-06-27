Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, has said he will contest for the position of General Secretary for the party if nominations are opened.

He made this announcement in an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker on Friday, June 24.

“In November when nominations are opened, I will be filing for the General Secretary position,” he said

He further indicated that he has a clear understanding of what the NDC should do and also has the capacity to work with everybody.

If he wins, he will be replacing the current General Secretary Johnson Asiedu who is likely to contest for the National Chair position of the party.