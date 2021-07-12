Police in Bolgatanga arrest 3 suspected armed robbers in their hideout

Upper East Regional Police Command on Sunday, July 11, arrested three suspected armed robbers alleged to be involved in several armed robbery cases in the Nabdam and Zebilla Districts in the Upper East Region.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP David Fianko-Okyere on Sunday, July 11.

Maxwell Ziaba aka strongman, aged 19, Bodozina Awudu aka ‘Network Absorber’, aged 20, and Yidaana Shamshudeen, aged 23, were arrested at their various hideouts at Pelungu and Dakota with exhibits.

They had one locally manufactured pistol, three cartridges of ammunition, one double-edged knife, two unregistered motorbikes, five gold detectors and five assorted mobile phones in their possession.

All three in are Police custody. Upon interrogation, they admitted their involvement in robbing some Mossi men at Tarkwa and Obuasi mining communities. They also mentioned incidents near Tongo and Gbane in the Talensu District of the Upper East Region.

Two victims of the armed robbery on hearing of the suspects’ arrest, reported at the Upper East Regional Criminal Investigations Department to identify the suspects and one identified two of the gold detectors as his property, which was robbed from him during a rainy day, weeks ago.

The Upper East Regional Police Command has urged hotel operators and other hospitality industry players in the region to support the Police in the fight against crime.