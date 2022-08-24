Police are on a manhunt to arrest persons who attacked and destroyed property at the Northern Regional National Democratic Congress(NDC) office in Tamale.

The action on Tuesday was in protest of a decision to let one of the party’s Vice Chair, Ali Adolf act as Chairman.

The youth arrived at the party office and ordered the people in the offices to leave and locked up the place.

In a statement, the police assured that all the perpetrators will be brought to face justice.

They have further urged all citizens to choose peaceful means to resolve their differences rather than resorting to violence.

The party’s leadership in the region took a decision that Mr Adolf acts in the interim following the death of the party’s Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila.

Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila died on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a short illness.