The Ghana Police Service has honoured what it says has been one of its most distinguished horses, P/H Corporal Queen Mother with a posthumous promotion.

In honour of its contributions to the Service, P/H Corporal Queen Mother has been posthumously promoted to the rank of a Sergeant, according to the Police Service.

The gallant horse, known for its unwavering dedication and service, passed away on August 8, 2023, “leaving behind a legacy of remarkable ceremonial performances and state functions.”

P/H Corporal Queen Mother, now P/H Sergeant Queen Mother left behind three offspring, the youngest being two weeks old.

According to the Police, P/H Sergeant Queen Mother, a symbol of honour and loyalty, had been with the Police Mounted Squadron since 2019, embodying the values of the Service through its tireless contributions.

“The majestic horse had taken part in numerous significant events, including Independence Day Parades, the opening of Parliament during the State of the Nation’s Address and graduation of Cadet Officers.”

According to the Service, its bond with P/H Sergeant Queen Mother “extended beyond duty, with the horse becoming a beloved member of the Police family. Its imposing presence and dignified demeanour made it a crowd favourite during public events, evoking a sense of pride and respect.

“As the Ghana Police Service mourns the loss of its distinguished horse, it also celebrates the invaluable contributions it made to the Service and the nation as a whole.

“The legacy of this remarkable horse will continue to inspire and remind Ghanaians of the unwavering commitment and dedication that define the nation’s law enforcement agency.”