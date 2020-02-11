A policeman on guard duties at the home of former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, is reported to have allegedly shot and injured one person on Sunday.

The policeman was detailed to Mr Agyarko’s residence at Ashongman Estate on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at about 3:pm but was said to have suddenly begun behaving strangely.

The house boy, who was with the policemen, rushed out and informed a neighbour who entered the house with the view to assist.

However, he met the policemen allegedly brandishing his fully packed AK 47 rifle and feeling his life was under threat, turned to run but the policeman allegedly fired five shots at him.

The victim was hit at the back but managed to escape from the scene. He was rushed to the Community Hospital but was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.