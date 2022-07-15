Three thousand policemen will be deployed to provide security at the national delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.

To ensure a smooth and speedy process, 20 polling stations will be created for the elections.

Police deployment

A police source told the Daily Graphic that uniformed and plain-clothed policemen would be detailed to ensure the conduct of the elections and protect lives and property.

Aside from a command centre, a police post and a clinic would also be mounted at the stadium for persons who might need medical assistance.

As part of preparations towards the conference, the Police Management Board, along with some party officials, visited the stadium to assess technical details with regard to the provision of security.

“We are working in partnership with the Electoral Commission (EC) and the party to provide security,” a police source told the Daily Graphic.

It said all roads within the vicinity of the Accra Sports Stadium, the State House and the Black Star Square would be closed to traffic.

According to the source, the deployment would be massive, and that the police expected cooperation from party members and officials who would throng the stadium.

“It will be a great security operation. We will have policemen from the National Headquarters, with support from the Accra Regional Headquarters. The police will be there before and during the elections,” the source said.

It appealed to delegates to be law abiding and not indulge in activities that would mar the beauty of the conference.

It said the police would also intensify patrols in nearby communities to ensure that everything went on smoothly.

Voting centres

Throwing more light on arrangements for the conference, the Director of Research and Elections of the NPP, Evans Nimako, said the Ashanti Region would have three voting centres, while the Eastern and the Greater Accra regions would have two each.

Regions that will have one voting centre each are Western, Northern, Upper East, Volta, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, North East and Central.

The Western North and the Oti regions will share one voting centre, just like the Savannah and the Upper West regions.

He said Members of Parliament (MPs) and metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs) would vote at one centre, with foundation members, members of the Council of Elders, patrons and members of the National Council also sharing one centre, while ministers, deputy ministers, members of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) and external branches will vote at another centre.

Mr Nimako said six voting centres would be created for the election of executives of the special wings of the party, such as youth and women organisers.

Positions

The executive positions to be contested for by 46 people during the three-day conference are the chairperson, first and second vice-chairpersons, general secretary, treasurer, national organiser, women organiser, youth organiser and Nasara coordinator.

Those vying for the chairperson position are Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, George Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh and Sammy Crabbe.

Others

The contestants for the vice-chairperson positions are Rita Talata Asobayire, Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E., Kiston Akomeng Kissi, Derek Kwaku Nkansah, Michael Omari Wadie, McJewels J. Annan, Ishmael Yahuza, Danquah Smith Buttey, Edmond Peprah and Alhaji Masawudu Osman.

The incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu; Justin Kodua Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah, Frederick Opare Ansah and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh will slug it out for that position.

A Presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, who had been cleared by the party’s Vetting Committee to contest the general secretaryship, has, however, withdrawn from the contest.

Collins Nuamah, Dr Charles Dwamena, Yussif Tedam and Eileen Mary Posh Oduro will vie for the treasurer slot, while Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie-Kumi, Seth Adu-Adjei and Nana Owusu Fordjour will contest the organiser position.

The rest

Regarding the position of women’s organiser, three persons – Kate Gyamfua, Ellen Ama Daaku and Hajia Sawudatu Saeed – will square off, while Abanga Fusani Yakubu, Salam Mohammed Mustapha, Prince Kamal Gumah and Michael Osei Boateng will contest the youth organiser slot.

Seven people – Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Issaka Muaza Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Haruna Ismael and Haruna Maiga – are contesting the Nasara coordinator position.

Pursuant to Section17 (2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, the EC will conduct and supervise the election of national executive officers for the NPP.