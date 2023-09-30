The leadership of the Police Service, as part of its continuous engagement with stakeholders at all levels across the country, met with officials of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on Thursday.

The meeting, which took place at the Trade Union Hall in Accra, was aimed at fostering closer collaboration between the Police Service and the TUC.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, highlighted the significance of incorporating the concerns and insights of all stakeholders into the service’s operational strategies in order to align policing efforts with the broader needs and aspirations of all.

Some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) took turns speaking on key issues such as the management of public order events, the general security situation in the country, strategic interventions implemented by the police administration to enhance our operational efficiency, security preparations for Christmas and New Year festivities, and election security management.

On their part, officials of the TUC commended the police for the historic engagement, noting that it was the first of its kind in the TUC-Police relationship over the years.

They gave the assurance of their continuous working partnership as part of their civic responsibilities in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

Some members and representatives of the various unions present at the meeting used the opportunity to commend the police, express their concerns, and ask questions about general police operations.

In his closing remarks, the Secretary-General of TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, applauded the current Police leadership for its commitment to ensuring professionalism among its personnel and reassured to partner with the Service in building a good working relationship.

ALSO READ: