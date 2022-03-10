The Attorney General says the police investigators have gathered evidence to sustain the charge of Treason Felony filed against #FixTheCountry Movement lead convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Godfred Dame, in documents filed at the Tema High Court, said, “that contrary to the averments in paragraph 7 of the affidavit in support the evidence gathered so far by the police can sustain a charge of treason felony.”

This forms part of arguments advanced by the Attorney General against a bail request. However, Mr Barker-Vormawor, who is said to be unwell, has put in an application for bail through his lawyers.

He’s facing the charge of treason felony over allegations he has instigated members of his group to overthrow government.

He has been in the custody of the police since February 11, 2022, when he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport.

Documents filed in opposition to the bail on behalf of the Attorney General spells out challenges investigators have faced so far.

The AG says the youth activist has refused to obey a court order requiring that he grants the police access to his mobile phone.

A search warrant is also said to have granted the police investigators to visit the residence of Mr Barker-Vormawor.

The AG says he has failed to show the police any fixed place of abode within Ghana where he lives.

“That having regard to the nature of the offence and the punishment which conviction will entail, the applicant, a person with no fixed place of abode in Ghana, is not likely to appear to stand trial if granted bail,” the AG argued.

Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, had earlier informed the Supreme Court the state may not oppose an application for bail.

The bail application was to be heard on Thursday, March 10, 2022 but was adjourned as the lawyers for the youth activist said they had just received the documents filed by the AG’s office.

The case will be heard on Monday, March 14, 2022.