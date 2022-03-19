The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into a shooting incident that occurred in Wa on Thursday, March 17, 2021, claiming one life.

A press statement released by the service stated that the IGP had contacted and commiserated with family of deceased.

The statement assured the family “of a full-scale thorough investigation into the incident” adding that “anyone found to be complicit in the incident will be dealt with according to law.”

The statement, signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, further noted that the service had intensified day and night patrols in the area to discourage a recurrence.

Two persons have lost their lives after being hit by stray bullets during a scuffle between one Inusah Abdul-Rahman and some youth over a land located along the Wa-Kumasi highway.

According to the report, “The youth had gone to stop some workers from developing the land when the 61-year-old supposed owner believed to have hired the workers appeared with a pump-action gun and started firing sporadically at them.”