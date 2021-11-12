Three suspected members of a kidnap syndicate have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in conjunction with men of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, and men of the So-Safe Corps.

The suspects, Abubakar Sodiq, 26; Ibrahim Kuaki, 24; and Muhammadu Dio, 22; engaged the security men in a gun duel before they were arrested on Tuesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Thursday.

DSP Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a report at the Ilupeju divisional police headquarters that two men, who went to work at Abule Oba, Alamala, along Ayetoro Road, were kidnapped by gunmen.

He said, “Upon the report, the DPO, Sabo Ilupeju, mobilised his men in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Army and So-Safe Corps, and jointly embarked on aggressive bush-combing in search of the victims and the suspects.

“While the exercise was going on, the operatives received information that the suspects had contacted the families of the victims and asked them to bring ransom somewhere in the area.

“Having received the information, the operatives swiftly moved to the area and laid ambush for the hoodlums. Not quite long, the hoodlums appeared to collect the ransom and the operatives engaged them in a gun duel.

“Having realised that they were about to be overpowered, they took to their heels, but were hotly chased and three among them were apprehended.

“Other members of the gang escaped with gunshot injuries, which made them to eventually abandon their victims, who were rescued unhurt and reunited with their families.”

DSP Oyeyemi said the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the officers and directed that the fleeing gang members be hunted and brought to justice.